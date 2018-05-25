InventHelp Inventor Develops Meat Seasoning and Tenderizing Device (TOR-9895)

"Many meats take hours, even days, for seasonings or marinade to take effect. With our invention, this process will take mere moments, while other tasks can be attended to," said the inventors. The MEAT TUMBLER provides a less time-consuming way to prepare meats with seasoning. It will provide an even distribution of the seasoning to provide a fuller flavor. This will, in turn, contribute to better tasting food and a more enjoyable meal. The unit is easy to clean and easy to store when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9895, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

