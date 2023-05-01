InventHelp Inventor Develops Medical Procedure Training Model for Ear Lavage (PBT-269)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was just starting a medical assistant program when my daughter had a bad experience with an ear lavage performed at her doctor's office. I thought there could be a procedure model to assist in training medical staff," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the EAR LAVAGE TRAINING AID. My design enables you to demonstrate and practice the procedure without harming volunteers or patients."

The patent-pending invention provides a medical procedure training model for ear lavage. In doing so, it ensures that users are competent in the procedure before treating patients. As a result, it increases proficiency and it provides added protection for volunteers when practicing this skill. The invention features an effective, hands-on design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools and teaching hospitals with programs for training medical assistants, nurses, physicians' assistants, nurse practitioners, and doctors.

