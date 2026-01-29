InventHelp Inventor Develops Medication Delivery Product for Hospice Care (CHK-3186)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a hospice nurse, I wanted to create a more comfortable and sanitary way to deliver medication into the sphincter, ileostomy, and colostomy," said an inventor, from Burnsville, Minn., "so I invented THE COMFORT MED HELPER. My design eliminates the need to use cold fingers covered by a plastic glove, and it may help patients remain calm and comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides a gentle way to deliver medications especially for hospice patients into the sphincter, ileostomy, colostomy, etc. In doing so, it allows for soft and smooth delivery of various types of medications to highly sensitive areas of the body. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospice nurses, hospice care facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

