InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Mealtime Accessory for Feeding Children (AAT-4001)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a movie where the child overturned a bowl and dumped out its contents when the mother walked away," said an inventor from Covington, Ga. "I came up with this idea to prevent young children from knocking over, pushing away or throwing their bowls & plates."

He developed the TABLE TOP COUNTER to conveniently secure a bowl or plate in place as the child eats while seated in a highchair. The accessory stops the child from pushing away, throwing or overturning the bowl or plate. It prevents spills and messes during mealtimes, which saves parents from having to do as much cleanup. The invention thereby makes feeding young children less stressful. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

