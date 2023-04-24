InventHelp Inventor Develops Microwave Cover for Two Plates (BEC-290)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."My husband and I live alone, and I wanted a way to heat two plates of food simultaneously to save time and effort in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Cranston, R.I., "so I invented the DUAL MICRO WAVE COVER. My design enables the option to enjoy a hot meal from the microwave at the same time."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of heating two plates of food inside a microwave. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of heating plates separately. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it prevents the first plate of food from becoming cold while heating the second. The invention features a durable and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp