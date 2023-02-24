InventHelp Inventor Develops Mini Water Heater for Bathrooms (OCM-1556)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bathroom accessory to warm water for brushing or gargling," said an inventor, from Diamond Bar, Calif., "so I invented the MINI WATER HEATER. My design would be quick and easy to use and it would not require the sink faucet to run continually for warm water."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to heat water for teeth brushing or gargling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave the water running while it heats up. As a result, it saves time and it helps conserve water. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who use warm water for brushing or gargling. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

