InventHelp Inventor Develops MJ TV STAND (BGF-1065)

The MJ TV STAND provides a more effective way to view a television. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional television stands. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it could enhance the viewing of a television show or movie. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the MJ TV STAND is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to manually adjust the angle of a television screen."

