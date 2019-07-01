InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile Relaxing Massager (SDB-1361)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed the increased amount of time people spend on their cell phones," said an inventor from El Cajon, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to use the mobile device to help their bodies relax."

He developed the APP MASSAGER to offer wearers comfort and personal care as it would provide a massage and warmth. This invention may be produced as clothing, wraps or pads. It could provide relaxation while being physically soothing.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

