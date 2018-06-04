"Individuals needing a walker are already comprised in mobility. Navigating a walker in dimly lit areas provides a further challenge. My invention will provide a light source to guide the user and his or her path ahead," said the inventor. The WALKER/SCOOTER LIGHT increases the safety of the user. It does so by allowing the user to see the path ahead. It offers a hands-free design, which allows users to maintain full function of the walker. This accessory is battery-powered via a reliable and renewable energy source. Using this accessory will foster a sense of independence and accomplishment. This handy light is adaptable for use on all types of walkers.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3750, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-mobility-device-light-lcc-3750-300658424.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

