InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobility Walker Leg Accessories (ALL-1453)

"I volunteer in a hospital in the outpatient surgery area. Time after time I see walkers with tennis balls on the legs. A common complaint is how much people dislike the tennis balls. I developed my idea to offer an alternative to tennis balls," said the inventor. The SHUTTLE SHOES prevent scuffs to the floor and offer quiet mobility. This may increase the longevity of the walker. These novel accessories provide a fun, whimsical appearance and offer an alternative to tennis balls. These easy-to-install accessories are customizable to suit the user's interests. They will appeal to anyone who uses a walker for mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1453, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

