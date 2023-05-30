InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Barbecue Grill (MOA-200)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 18 years of experience as a cook and I thought there could be a new type of grill to provide more efficient outdoor cooking," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the DRUMMER GRILL. My design eliminates the need to constantly flip food and it prevents the fire from being in direct contact with the food."

The invention provides an improved design for an outdoor grill. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of constantly flipping foods or rotating them from side to side. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could contribute to better tasting food. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grill enthusiasts and restaurants. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOA-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

