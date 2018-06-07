The FRESH WIPES ensures that wet wipes are readily available in a bathroom. In doing so, it offers an improved hygiene alternative to traditional wipe dispensers. As a result, it enhances personal hygiene and it offers added convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the FRESH WIPES is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "We thought that no one should be using dry toilet paper to clean themselves and that there has to be a way to store and use wet wipes in a bathroom, so we invented this. We notice that we're not the only people keeping baby wipes in the restroom next to the toilet instead of dry toilet paper. When our guests use it they all said that they felt so fresh and so clean. I have spoken to friends that have visited me at my home and said to me that they now have wipes in their restrooms, so we knew the first company to put it on a roll and on a rod would be successful."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-dispenser-for-wet-wipes-sdb-1188-300658728.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

