InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Garbage Bags to Deter Flies (PDK-366)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to prevent flies and fruit flies from flying around garbage bags," said an inventor, from Russell, Minn., "so I invented the BUG OFF. My design provides added sanitation and peace of mind because it effectively keeps pesky bugs away."

The invention provides an improved design for plastic film bags. In doing so, it would deter flies and fruit flies from gathering around the garbage can. As a result, it increases safety and sanitation and it offers an alternative to traditional garbage bags. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations; as well as choice of fragrance.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

