InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mud Flaps for Dump Trucks (CNC-431)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent mud flap damage when unloading a dump truck," said an inventor, from Lexington, N.C., "so I invented the TYNER FLAP."

The invention provides an effective way to protect mud flaps on a dump truck when dumping a load. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional mud flaps. As a result, it helps to prevent pinched, torn or dislodged mud flaps and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and operators of dump trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for mud flaps."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

