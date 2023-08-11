InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Outdoor Patio Umbrella Stand (PDK-357)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had great difficulty moving an umbrella and its stand one hot summer day. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minn., "so I invented the E Z PEDAL UMBRELLA. My design would eliminate the physical strain, awkwardness and discomfort associated with setting up and moving a conventional outdoor umbrella stand."

The patent-pending invention provides a more stable stand for an outdoor umbrella. In doing so, it saves time and energy when setting up or moving a patio umbrella. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend over and balance the umbrella to keep it stable when screwing it into place. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

