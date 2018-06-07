InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Petroleum Jelly (CCT-4108)

She developed the SOFT HEELS to make it easier to apply petroleum jelly to the body, especially the feet. The accessory alleviates rough, dry, cracked skin to keep skin soft, smooth and healthy. The packaging prevents messes and keeps fingers from getting greasy. It serves as a viable alternative to traditional sanders. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

