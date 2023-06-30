InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Potty Chair for Children (CCT-4819)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep youngsters seated and engage during the potty-training experience," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the POTTY NADO. My design would offer a more fun and positive experience for children and it could provide added assistance for parents."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a child seated when using a potty chair. In doing so, it prevents the child from getting up before achieving the desired results. It also could provide added fun and entertainment and it could help to create a more positive and relaxing potty-training experience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4819, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp