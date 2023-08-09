InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Rear Cargo Carrier (ITM-176)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a cargo carrier that doubles as a convenient table," said an inventor, from Salisbury, Md., "so I invented THE CARGO STAND. My design can be used to transport extra supplies and equipment and it would provide a convenient raised surface while camping or tailgating."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a rear cargo carrier. In doing so, it would free up cargo space with the vehicle interior. It also ensures that a convenient table or raised storage space is available if needed. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of transporting a separate folding table. The invention features a versatile and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, campers, tailgaters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ITM-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

