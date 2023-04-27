InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Roll of Clear Tape (FJK-257)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to find the outer cut edge on a roll of clear tape," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the MAGIC CLEAR TAPE. My design enables you to easily detect the edge to prevent delays when sealing a package or working on a project."

The invention provides an improved design for a roll of clear tape. In doing so, it offers a faster means of finding the outermost cut edge of the clear tape. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp