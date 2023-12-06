InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tailgate for Pickup Trucks (CSK-416)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to hide or conceal the tailgate when loading or unloading a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Bamberg, S.C., "so I invented the HIDDEN TAILGATE. My design eliminates the hassle and potential damage associated with completely removing the tailgate and it could also increase aerodynamics when driving on the highway."

This patented invention provides a more versatile tailgate design for pickup trucks. In doing so, it eliminates struggles and strain when reaching and loading/unloading items at the back of a pickup. It also could increase convenience and fuel economy and it offers an easier way to accommodate a slide-in RV camper. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickup truck manufacturers and truck owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CSK-416, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

