InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Thermostat Design (HLW-1968)

"I work in an air-conditioned environment that is either too cold or too hot for most of the people in the office. This discrepancy is always based on a 1-degree difference. My invention will close this gap," said the inventor. The HALF DEGREE THERMOSTAT allows the temperature settings to be varied over the course of the day for each week. It also allows it to be more easily tweaked for an optimal level of comfort. This thermostat is adaptable for use on most typical residential and light HYAC systems. It's convenient and easy to install for any homeowner or business owner.

