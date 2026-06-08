InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tire Thumper for Truck Drivers (FDD-114)

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I thought there could be a more convenient tool for checking tire air pressure," said an inventor, from Royse City, Texas, "so I invented THE ULTIMATE TIRE THUMPER. My multi-purpose design would also offer an easier way to access and pull down a raised rear rolling door on a trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-purpose hand tool for truckers. In doing so, it would check tire air pressure, and it would pull down rear trailer rolling doors. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-FDD-114, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp