InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Trash Basket (CPC-721)

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of trash basket that would ease the task of removing a full bag from the receptacle," said an inventor, from Milford, Conn., "so I invented the I- CONSUME. My design eliminates the struggle of pulling the bag with one hand and holding the basket with the other hand."

The invention provides an improved design for a trash receptacle. In doing so, it prevents vacuum lock when removing a filled trash bag from the can. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain. It also helps to prevent bag rips and messes. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp