InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Travel Carrier for Pets (NPL-440)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an animal care specialist and I thought there could be a better way for a pet to travel in a car, plane or other vehicle," said an inventor, from Ft. Myers, Fla., "so I invented the LOCK AND LATCH CARRIER. My design would provide added safety and comfort for pets and peace of mind for the pet owner."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially-designed pet carrier for use in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a secure and protective enclosure. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort for pets. The invention features a secure and comfortable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp