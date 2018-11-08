InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Car Jack (LST-915)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Palmdale, Calif., has developed the STRANDED BUDDY, a modified car jack that allows a driver in distress to change a tire quicker and more efficiently.

"I travel the highways frequently and often see motorists on the roadside in distress, as they wait for roadside assistance to change their tire. My invention will allow anyone to change a tire quickly and efficiently and without outside help," said the inventor. The STRANDED BUDDY provides a safer and more secure platform for withstanding the vehicle weight. The design of this car jack allows anyone to successfully change a tire. It eliminates the need to manually crank a standard vehicle jack. It also eliminates the need to wait for roadside service. This will reduce the likelihood of being stranded. This car jack is easier to maneuver and carry than standard jacks. In addition, it is producible in various sizes to accommodate all sizes of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-915, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

