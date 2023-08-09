InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Windshield (JMC-2553)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to automatically adjust the windshield tint level when traveling for increased eye comfort and safety," said an inventor, from Mongaup Valley, N.Y., "so I invented the BEST TO DRIVE TRANSITION WINDSHIELD. My design ensures that a driver always has a full and glare-free view to the roadway."

The invention provides an improved design for a vehicle windshield. In doing so, it offers effective sunlight protection while traveling. As a result, it reduces glare and it increases visibility and safety. The invention features an automatic and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

