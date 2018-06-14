"My wife has arthritis, which makes some basic animal care difficult for her. I developed my invention to make it easier for her and others to care for pets," said the inventor. The EZ FILL simplifies the process of refilling a water dispensing unit. It eliminates the need to unclip the unit from the cage. This accessory speeds up the process and makes it more convenient to provide fresh water to a pet. Ultimately, it will give a pet owner peace of mind, knowing the pet is comfortable and adequately watered. It is producible in a variety of sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2595, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-water-dispenser-for-pets-tpa-2595-300662224.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

