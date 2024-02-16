InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Wipers for Heavy Equipment (TRO-1001)

News provided by

InventHelp

16 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the heavy equipment/mining industry and frequently encounter frozen-over wipers in the winter. I thought there should be a way to keep the wipers warm and flexible for melting frozen deposits," said an inventor, from Les Coteaux, QC, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE WIPERS. My design eliminates the need to stop and manually snap ice and snow off the wipers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to remove ice and snow from the windshield of heavy equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually scrape or brush away snow and ice. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps maintain a clear view. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, the mining industry, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1001, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

