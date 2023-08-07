InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Work Glove to Increase Visibility (ALL-3114)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to provide light in tight places that traditional light sources cannot reach," said an inventor, from Riverdale, Ga., "so I invented THE SPYDY LIGHT. My design would allow you to better see what you're working on."

The invention provides an improved design for a work glove. In doing so, it increases visibility when working in tight spaces. It also eliminates the need to hold a flashlight and it allows an individual to work with both hands. The invention features a unique and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics, maintenance personnel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

