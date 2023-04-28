InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Wrench for Tight Spots (TLS-339)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive mechanic and I experienced difficulty accessing and turning nuts and bolts positioned within tight spots," said an inventor, from Belle Glade, Fla., "so I invented the QUICK SNAP WRENCH. My innovative design would provide the necessary torque to easily loosen and turn nuts and bolts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for accessing and turning hard-to-reach bolts and nuts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually turn fasteners in cramped locations. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive technicians, mechanics, and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp