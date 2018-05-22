InventHelp Inventor Develops Modular Safety Structures for Emergency Use (HLW-1942)

He developed the GOD'S PROTECTION STRUCTURE to offer a convenient way to build emergency shelters in disaster areas. The invention ensures that people in need are protected from the elements. The kit transforms a disaster area into a safe, sanitary community connected by walkways. It is suitable for use in housing the homeless, refugees, displaced people, the poor and others. The components are designed to be highly durable, while remaining lightweight and inexpensive. Additionally, the invention can be used to create a variety of structures, from homes and hospitals to hotel rooms, doghouses, etc.



