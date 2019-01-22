InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable and Satisfying Smoking Experience (AUP-1060)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokers often experience an uncomfortably burning sensation in their lungs and throat when inhaling tobacco or marijuana smoke. However, thanks to the Para-Pipe's innovative pipe design approach, there is no longer any reason to worry about that unpleasant effect.

He developed a prototype for the Para-Pipe specifically to prevent that burning sensation during smoking. As such, it makes smoking a more pleasurable and enjoyable experience and is comfortable and easy to use. What's more, this lightweight, compact and portable device is convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its innovative but simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I watched a TV program about survival where condensation was used to turn seawater into drinking water through a desalination process. I realized the concept could be applied to a smoking pipe to cool the smoke, and so the Para-Pipe concept was born."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1060, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

