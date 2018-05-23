The BEND (HAM)MOCK FRAME patent pending can be used in a more convenient and versatile manner. It enhances relaxation and rest both indoors and outdoors (as well as inside tents). It also eliminates the need for trees. Compactible, portable, durable and easy to use, the hammock also is helpful to elderly and/or overweight people. The inventors have created a prototype of their idea.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MOA-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-more-convenient-and-versatile-hammock-moa-107-300651482.html

SOURCE InventHelp

