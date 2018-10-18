InventHelp Inventor Develops More Effective Grilling Accessory (CCT-4238)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have used existing copper barbecue pads which are ineffective resulting in grease falling into the grill," said an inventor from Cambridge, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a better means of catching the grease when cooking hamburgers, hot dogs, etc."

He developed the "IMPROVED BAR-B-QUE GRILL PAD" to eliminate grease from dripping into the grill which could lead to flames and flare-ups. The use of this accessory could provide outdoor cooks with added safety and peace of mind. Additionally, it could contribute to healthier cooking and an enhanced flavor.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

