InventHelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Way to Shop (ORD-2729)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to shop without the hassle of waiting in the checkout line," said an inventor, from Sanford, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending CREDIT CART."

The invention provides an improved way to shop and purchase items in a store. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shopping carts. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to wait in line. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for retail establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when shopping in a store."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2729, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

