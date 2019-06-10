InventHelp Inventor Develops More Engaging Stationary Bicycle (MTN-3302)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Riding a stationary bicycle gets boring quickly, which is why I came up with a new exercise bicycle that keeps the rider engaged at all times," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I think it will encourage people to work out more frequently, as it is fun and exciting to ride."

She developed THE LIFT EXPEDITION BIKE to make riding a stationary bicycle more fun and exciting. The unique design offers the feel of riding a bicycle in a variety of locations and on different types of terrain. The fitness equipment promotes physical health and well-being. It also fosters a consistent work-out schedule. The invention is designed to help the user lose weight and get in shape. Additionally, it offers an exciting alternative to traditional stationary bicycles.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

