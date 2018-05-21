InventHelp Inventor Develops More Ergonomic and Safer Baby Car Seat Invented (DTM-120)

This modified baby car seat enables a parent or guardian to access a baby car seat more easily. It avoids strain and struggle when putting the child in or taking him or her out. It also helps prevents bumped heads. Overall, it promotes convenience and safety. Ergonomic, easy to use and producible in many design variations, the SWIVEL CAR SEAT serves as a better alternative to conventional baby car seats.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-DTM-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

