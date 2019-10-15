InventHelp Inventor Develops More Secure Way to Utilize a Clamping Tool (NMJ-422)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cabinet maker and I thought there could be a better way to clamp wood materials together," said an inventor, from Nashville, Tenn., "so I invented the VERSATILE MITERPOINT."

The invention provides an extremely effective way to hold two pieces of wood or other materials together at a joint. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vice grips and complex clamping tools. As a result, it ensures that pieces of wood or other materials are secure during the assembly process. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for woodworkers, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when working with clamps on various projects."

