InventHelp Inventor Develops Motor Vehicle Baby Sensor (DLL-2196)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lewisville, Texas, has developed the BABY RING A GING, a safety system that helps prevent injuries and deaths to babies and young children left unattended in motor vehicles. It makes use of readily available technology to remind the driver when a baby or young child is in the vehicle.

"I developed my invention to help save lives. I saw too many news reports of children being left in cars and dying. This inspired me to develop a way to prevent these unnecessary deaths from happening," said the inventor. The BABY RING A GING alerts a driver to remove a child before leaving a vehicle. This may help prevent tragic heat- or cold-related injuries or deaths of children. This system, with an automatic operation, allows children to remain safe. It provides peace of mind to busy parents. The system is available as automotive original equipment or as an after-market add-on.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-2196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

