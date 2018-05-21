InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle Battery Assistive Device (NJD-1605)

"As a bike rider and mechanic for over 30 years, I saw a need for an invention like mine. My invention will provide a more effective and efficient way to handle a heavy motorcycle battery," said the inventor. The BATTERY STRAP makes it much easier to manually manipulate and carry the battery. It prevents frustrating struggles with the heavy lead-acid battery. It will allow for quick and easy installation of a heavy and cumbersome battery. This will, in turn, provide added convenience and personal safety. This device will be appreciated by motorcycle owners, do-it-yourselfers and mechanics.

The inventor went on to say, "I observed for years at dealership parts counters people muscling batteries to their cars, especially seniors. BATTERY STRAP will be of great assistance."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

