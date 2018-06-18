The DVD TO GO DEVICE provides a more effective way to store and watch DVD movies. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional digital video recorders and devices. As a result, it increases efficiency and entertainment and it eliminates clutter. The invention features a space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the DVD TO GO DEVICE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an easier way to enjoy your favorite movies."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farm office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-movie-pro-bgf-2183-300667230.html

SOURCE InventHelp

