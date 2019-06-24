InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Functional Printer-Scanner-Copier Device (PIT-895)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hermitage, Pa., has developed the CURVED PRINTER, a new design for a copier or a multi-function printer-scanner-copier device that is capable of scanning and printing a reproduction of any curved object surface, such as a bottle, can or an open book page, as well as other cylindrical, spherical or elliptically shaped surfaces.

"I had difficulty making a photo copy of a round object. This inspired me to develop a new type of copying machine that would accommodate round objects," said the inventor. The CURVED PRINTER provides a means of accurately scanning a round object for printing or digital image storage purposes. It eases the task of copying or scanning objects with curved surfaces. This device is adjustable in design to accommodate most round objects. Finally, this practical device is easy to use and adds a more realistic perspective on copied items.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-895, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

