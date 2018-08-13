InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Arm Sling (SDB-1071)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Menifee, Calif., has developed the UTILITY SLING, an assistive device that allows a user to carry personal belongings. A prototype is available.

"I am paralyzed with no use of my right arm. I needed a sling where I could carry some of my personal belongings yet still have use of my left arm to maneuver my wheelchair," said the inventor. "I also am able to drive a car by myself while wearing this." The patent pending UTILITY SLING makes it easier to carry personal items (wallet, ID, cell phone, etc.) while wearing a sling. It allows the patient's functional hand to be free. This will allow a user to attend to tasks of daily living. This sling is comfortable to wear and easy to use. It offers a versatile, multi-functional design, as well as an attractive appearance.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1071, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

