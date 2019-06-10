InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Sport Training Aid for Solo Practicing (NJD-1881)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter is an accomplished lacrosse player, and I wanted to help her practice efficiently when it was not possible to train outdoors due to inclement weather," said an inventor from Morristown, N.J. "I created this training aid to help athletes engaged in various sports improve their performance."

He developed the MINI REBOUNDER to make it easier to practice throwing, shooting, passing and rebounding. The device enables the user to practice on his or her own, without having to rely on teammates or coaches. The invention is usable for lacrosse, tennis, baseball and other ball sports that involve throwing or shooting a ball at a target. The accessory provides performance data so that users can track their performance over time and compare their performance with others. It also allows sports skills to be practiced comfortably indoors. Furthermore, the unit is designed to be lightweight, compact and easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1881, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

