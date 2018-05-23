"I am a fisherman and wanted to develop a means to secure my pole so I wouldn't lose it. In addition, I wanted to be able to multi-task while fishing. My invention fulfills these needs," said the inventor. The CAN STRAP eliminates the need to rest a fishing rod on the ground or against an object. It ensures that the rod is firmly anchored and prevents the rod from being pulled into the water. In addition, it prevents the fish from escaping while the fisherman retrieved the rod. This handy new system will keep a rod clean and will prevent damage. This will, in turn, prevent costly replacement or repair of damaged rods. Finally, this fishing rod system may result in more catches and a more productive and enjoyable fishing trip.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-ROH-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multi-use-fishing-rod-system-roh-324-300651476.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

