InventHelp Inventor Develops Multicultural Educational Toy Sets (BMA-5091)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving relationships among people from different ethnic backgrounds can be a challenge. However, an inventor from New Bedford, Mass., has found a way to initiate the process at an early age.

She developed INTERNATIONAL DOLL HOUSES to provide a fun and enjoyable play experience for children. At the same time, it introduces children to cultures other than their own. Furthermore, it could help users prepare for foreign travel. It not only encourages curiosity and stimulates imagination, it fosters understanding among people from around the globe, as well. Thus, it promotes harmony by depicting the positive and unique aspects of various nationalities. In addition, it makes a great children's gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I wanted to raise awareness of other cultures and foster acceptance of people from different parts of the world for a more harmonious existence," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5091, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

