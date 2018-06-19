"As a parent to my three beautiful children, it bothered me to watch their heads bobble and roll as they fell asleep in their car seats. I developed my invention to provide them, and other children, with added protection and comfort," said the inventor. The ANGEL WING provides added support to a sleeping child's head. This will help prevent injury to the neck and spine. In addition, this accessory will promote comfort and entertainment for the child while traveling. The two-in-one, multifunctional design will provide peace of mind to concerned parents. For added convenience, this accessory is easy to remove and clean.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1851, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multifunctional-car-seat-accessory-fed-1851-300667355.html

SOURCE InventHelp

