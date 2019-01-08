InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Cell Phone Stand (LGI-2733)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to easily access my cell phone in any situation," said an inventor from Freeport, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a simple, multipurpose product that would allow the cell phone to be used while I am showering, applying makeup or cooking dinner."

She developed the WY-DGY to support a smartphone for convenient screen display or as a temporary holder. It stabilizes the phone in a secure, hands-free manner to allow it to be used while seated, lying down or cooking. Additionally, it reduces the chances for damaging the phone due to accidental drops.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

