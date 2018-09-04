InventHelp Inventor Develops Natural Hair-Care Treatment (KOC-932)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to stop using water or greasy products to control 'stick up' and 'flyaway' hairs," said an inventor from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada. "I came up with this effective solution."

He developed the SPOOKY GEL to help keep hair under control and manageable. The treatment makes it easier to style hair. The formula restores and repairs damaged hair strands, which leaves hair, soft, shiny, non-greasy and silky. In addition, the treatment is both non-greasy and non-toxic, and can be washed out immediately with plain water. It is producible in different fragrances or regular with each type available in different dyes, such as blonde, black, brunette/brown, white, blue, green pink, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-932, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

