InventHelp Inventor Develops Netting Device for Litter Boxes (TLP-197)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ...I wanted to create a new netting device to capture clumped cat litter waste without the difficulty of using standard scoops," said an inventor, from Elderon, Wisc., "so I invented the CAT LITTER NET. My design enables you to capture and remove all clumped waste in one easy procedure."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove and dispose of clumped cat litter box waste. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using conventional scoop devices. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for pet cat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp